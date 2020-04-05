52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

52ºF

Local News

Police pursue moving van from Detroit to Troy over suspected kidnapping

4 taken into custody

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Sterling Heights, Macomb County, Troy, Royal Oak, Oakland County, Detroit, Wayne County, Police Chase, Michigan State Police, MSP, Police, Car Crash, Crash, 16 Mile Road, Dodge Park Road

OAKLAND COUNTY – Viewer video captured a dramatic pursuit of a UHaul van on Woodward Avenue followed by multiple police cruisers Saturday.

According to authorities, the pursuit began on Woodward Avenue, south of Eight Mile Road, after an off-duty police officer said they witnessed a kidnapping.

Detroit police pursued the van north before Michigan State Police troopers took over. The chase headed east and then south on John R. Road before ending at Big Beaver Road. Video captured state troopers and Troy Police officers taking two men and two women into custody.

Further details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Viewer video from 12 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue can be seen above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: