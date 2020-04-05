Police pursue moving van from Detroit to Troy over suspected kidnapping

OAKLAND COUNTY – Viewer video captured a dramatic pursuit of a UHaul van on Woodward Avenue followed by multiple police cruisers Saturday.

According to authorities, the pursuit began on Woodward Avenue, south of Eight Mile Road, after an off-duty police officer said they witnessed a kidnapping.

Detroit police pursued the van north before Michigan State Police troopers took over. The chase headed east and then south on John R. Road before ending at Big Beaver Road. Video captured state troopers and Troy Police officers taking two men and two women into custody.

Further details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Viewer video from 12 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue can be seen above.