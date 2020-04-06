ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 6, 2020

The Michigan governor and health chief are holding a news conference at 10:15 a.m. today to address the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Watch it live here or on Local 4.

The Wayne County Public Health Division reported a total 2,804 cases of COVID-19 and 119 deaths related to the coronavirus as of April 4 among municipalities outside of the city of Detroit. The county is one of the top hot spots for the disease in the United States. We’re tracking the county’s and Detroit’s latest data here.

The White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, said Metro Detroit -- specifically Wayne and Oakland counties -- could hit its peak in the next six or seven days.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order renewing restrictions on entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities until May 3.

The order was originally issued on March 14.

The order now requires facilities to use best efforts to facilitate remote visitations between individuals under their care and their loved ones, using phone or video conferencing software.

Beaumont Health bioengineers have created a process to disinfect used N95 masks.

The two-step process is aimed at protecting caregivers and extending usage. Instead of discarding a mask after a single use, the new process and technology adapted by Beaumont will allow many masks to be used two or three times.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 15,718 as of Sunday, including 617 deaths, state officials report.