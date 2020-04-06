Detroit police seek 28-year-old missing since March

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 28-year-old, Showntae Beauford, who was last seen Friday, March 27 at noon in the 15000 block of Edmore Drive in Detroit.

Showntae left the area from her home and never returned. According to a relative, Showntae has went missing before, but never for this long.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and slim. Police say she has a tattoo on her neck featuring the word, Erick.

She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, green ankle boots and white stretch pants. Family members say she has a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP.