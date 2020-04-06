Farmington Hills man accused of stealing packages off porches facing charges

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Farmington Hills man was arrested in Southfield April 2 in connection with multiple thefts.

The 21-year-old suspect, John Olatunde, is charged with first degree retail fraud, larceny in a building and two counts of larceny less than $200. He is accused of shoplifting from a store and stealing packages from porches.

Olatunde was arraigned the day after being arrested in Southfield. He is scheduled back in court April 15 at 3 p.m. in the 46th District Court.