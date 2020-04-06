Macomb County man facing multiple charges in connection with string of vehicle robberies

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 34-year-old Macomb County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of vehicle thefts, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a Macomb County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Macomb Township in the area of Walnut Creek Drive and Silver Maple Drive.

This area recently reported several thefts from vehicles. The deputy observed 34-year-old Shirak Zaia of Shelby Township running between two homes and then enter a white Chevrolet Equinox.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle believed to be involved with the recent thefts.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and observed several items through the rear window that also matched items listed as stolen including purses, credit cards, and driver’s licenses.

A search of the vehicle located three stolen handguns along with several pieces of identification and credit cards belonging to different people.

The recovered handguns and additional items were reported as stolen out of Macomb Township, Washington Township and Chesterfield Township. All of the items were stolen from vehicles.

“Please be mindful to keep your vehicles locked. Remember to roll your windows up and do not leave valuable items inside of your vehicle. Weapons should always be secured and never left within a vehicle, even if out of sight,” Macomb County Sheriff, Anthony Wickersham.

Zaia was arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail. He was arraigned by video in the 41-A Shelby Township District Court.

He was charged with six criminal counts by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office including three counts of weapons, firearms, receiving and concealing; weapons, carry concealed and two counts of financial transaction device, stealing, retaining without consent.

He was given a $5,000 bond and has another court hearing approaching.