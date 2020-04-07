ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 7, 2020

Members of the Michigan Legislature are scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote to expand the state’s emergency declaration through May 1.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week she wanted the Legislature to extend the Emergency Declaration and Disaster order for 70 more days -- bringing us to June 9. The Legislature appears poised to first extend it through May 1.

“We agree that emergency circumstances persist in our state and are prepared to support an extension of the governor’s emergency declaration, but feel a 70 day extension is too long," reads a statement from Rep. Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake), the Michigan Senate Majority Leader.

More than 700 Henry Ford Health System employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Henry Ford’s Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer, and Dr. Adnan Munkarah, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, provided an update on the workforce Monday. They said 734 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The health system has more than 31,000 employees working across five hospitals.

For more data on Michigan and Wayne County’s COVID-19 cases, go here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the “stay-at-home” order, originally slated to end on April 14, will likely be extended.

Whitmer said she’s expecting an additional order this week for the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, but it’s unclear how long it would be extended for at this time.

Nurses at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit protested staffing numbers, which resulted in an overnight walkout.

The nurses arrived at work at 7 p.m. on Sunday and saw the workload. Nurse Sal Hadwan, who led the protest, said the nurses would each have about a dozen seriously ill patients under their care. About half of those patients would be on a ventilator.

The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will be converted into a care facility for COVID-19 patients.

The 250,000-square foot area will provide space for beds to accommodate up to 1,000 patients.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 17,221 as of Monday, including 727 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths Sunday.