DSO reschedules, cancels events through June 21 due to coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announced that all concerts and events through June 21 will be canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This news comes after DSO previously canceled all events through May 10 as the outbreak unfolded.

The DSO announced Tuesday that the schedule is changing due to the state’s restrictions on gatherings and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Click here for a list of DSO concert and event cancelations.

DSO officials say they are continuing to assess the possibility of offering popular summer programming and carefully monitor the public health situation.

In the meantime, DSO is offering weekly DSO concerts on their Facebook Live and a free on-demand video archive of past performances on DSO Replay.

Click here to learn more about DSO’s initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic.