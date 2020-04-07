Evrod Cassimy: Why and how I am enjoying quarantine

I’m LOVING being quarantined.

Call me crazy, but I’m seriously enjoying it and here’s why and how.

Life can get busy right? On any given day I’m at Local 4 for about 9 hours. When I get home it’s time for the gym. Then, I have other responsibilities like picking my son up from school, lunch or dinner plans with my family or friends, studio time recording music, relaxing at home after a busy day, and more. The day can really get away from me quickly, and before I know it it’s time for bed so I can do it all over again the next day.

Weekends are even busier with events I host in Metro Detroit, date nights with my wife, hanging out with friends and family, and more. Typically at the end of a week I’m tired. At the end of a weekend I’m exhausted and life goes on.

Whether that’s the story of your life as well or not, quarantining (is that a word? Lol) has allowed me to slow down -- a lot. Am I bored at times? Absolutely. Is that a bad thing? Absolutely not. It’s so nice to wake up and wonder what I’m going to do that day or what I’m going to do with the kids to keep them entertained. It’s nice to eat at home or occasionally order take out.

Quarantining has forced me to savor the moments that I have and enjoy my home. I’ve gotten so many things done around the house. We’re taking our time spring cleaning, organizing the kids’ clothes and ours. These are things I likely wouldn’t have had the time to do before or would have been too tired to do before. Think of this time as being a glass half full time.

While you are home quarantining I encourage you to look on the bright side. What are you able to do now that you couldn’t before because you were too busy or too tired? This will all be over at some point and life will continue as we were used to and this will be a distant memory.

Will you look back and hate this time that you’ll never get back? Or will you look back at how you made the best of the situation?

