Ford issues safety recall for select 2020 Ford Ranger, F-150, Expedition vehicles

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company issued a safety recall on Tuesday for select 2020 Ford Ranger, F-150 and Expedition vehicles.

The recall says affected vehicles include 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission, and 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmission. Vehicles equipped with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected, officials said.

According to the recall, a clip locking the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated, enabling the transmission to be in a gear state different from the selected gearshift position. This could enable the driver to park the vehicle and remove the ignition key without the transmission gear actually being in park, increasing risk of injury or crash, officials said.

Ford says it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

The recall affects 55,158 vehicles in the U.S., 12,090 in Canada and 681 in Mexico officials said.

Ford listed the following affected vehicles:

2020 Ford Ranger vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Feb. 28 to March 18, 2020

2020 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant from Feb. 18 to March 19, 2020, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Feb. 21 to March 19, 2020

2020 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from March 3 to 19, 2020.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S18, officials said. Click here to read the full safety recall statement.

