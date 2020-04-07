Pontiac man killed in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Pontiac man was killed Sunday in a two-car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

The crash happened at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Osmun Street, according to authorities.

Deputies said a 47-year-old Pontiac man was trapped inside a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria. Firefighters pulled him from the car. He was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The other driver told police he had been heading south in his 2004 Chevrolet Suburban when the Crown Victoria entered the intersection without yielding and struck the driver’s side of his SUV.

The 43-year-old Pontiac man driving the Suburban hurt his ankle but refused medical attention, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled. Police are still investigating the crash.