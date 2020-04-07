Rite Aid Foundation to donate $5 million to support national, local coronavirus response

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

CAMP HILL, Pa. – The Rite Aid Foundation announced Tuesday a $5 million philanthropic package distributed among national and local organizations in support of the nation’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials say the donation will support various facets of the nation’s response to the pandemic, including: health care providers and first responders; impacted children, families and communities impacted; geographic pandemic hotspots and Rite Aid associates.

The foundation is donating $1.5 million to the CDC Foundation, the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses and the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. According to officials, each organization and fund will receive $500,00 to support health care providers, frontline workers and their families.

The philanthropic package is reserving $1.5 million to support national pandemic hotspots, but will begin with distributing only $750,000 among the following funds: the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund; the New York Community Trust’s NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund; the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund; the Seattle Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund and the COVID-19 Los Angeles County Response Fund. The remaining $750,000 is reserved for emerging or existing hotspots in need of additional support, officials said.

The donation includes $1 million to Feeding America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support food security, children’s services and family support, officials said. Each organization will receive $500,000.

The remaining $1 million will support Rite Aid associates experiencing financial hardships amid the pandemic through the Rite Aid Foundation Associate Relief Fund. Officials say this donation will support grants and provide funds that can be applied to medical, childcare, household or special expenses.

“In difficult times, The Rite Aid Foundation continues to find inspiration in the everyday heroes -- the first responders and healthcare providers, the nonprofit organizations and our own associates -- who are protecting the health and wellness of their communities,” said Rite Aid CEO and President of the foundation’s board of directors Jessica Kazmaier. “It will take an extraordinary and collective response to ensure we recover from this pandemic and thrive well beyond these uncertain days. The Rite Aid Foundation is proud to stand with the courageous men and women who selflessly continue to do their jobs and fight this battle in communities across the country.”

