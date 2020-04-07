SMART Bus replacing Metro Detroit commuter routes with advanced reservation shuttles during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – SMART Bus commuter routes in Metro Detroit will be replaced with advanced reservation shuttles this week.

See how to reserve a shuttle below.

The change is the latest modification the transportation service will make in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Services have already been cut.

Beginning Wednesday, the following routes will be replaced with the reservation shuttles:

255 Ford Road Express

430 Main Street

445 Woodward

465 Auburn Hills

530 Schoenherr

562 FAST Gratiot / WSU

580 Harper

620 Charlevoix

635 Jefferson Express

805 Grand River Park & Ride

830 Downriver Park & Ride

849 Northland Park & Ride

851 W Bloomfield Park & Ride

How to reserve a ride to get to work:

SMART Commuter Shuttles will run weekdays only in each county. SMART will take steps to limit the number of riders per bus to keep within the social distancing guidelines

1. Riders of a suspended route should call SMART Customer Service at 866-962-5515 and press #1 for Connector or send an email with the following information to commuter@smartbus.org :

a. Name

b. Email address

c. Phone number

d. Suspended Route name/number

e. Bus stop location where they board the bus at the beginning of their trip and where they exit the bus downtown.

f. Schedule of weekdays they are working (this can be updated moving forward if you work different days on different weeks).

g. Riders will get the following information upon scheduling a ride:

- location of pick up

- approximate pick-up time for morning and afternoon trips

- type of bus to expect (regular fixed route or smaller connector bus)