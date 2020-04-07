St. Clair Shores therapist offers free teletherapy session for frontline workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for months and years to come and it’ll impact mental health, not just physical health.

Marla Ruhanna said stress is especially potent for first responders and is offering a free teletherapy counseling session to any of those currently working on the frontline.

Ruhanna is a psychotherapist in St. Clair Shores. She cautions that people should not downplay the level of stress in their lives. Feelings of fear and loss are there for all of us.

Ruhanna said to help minimize anxiety it’s important to talk honestly with your partner, spouse and children about how hard this is for everybody.

Tips from Ruhana for everyone’s emotional health during the crisis: