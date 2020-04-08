ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 8, 2020

General Motors has been awarded a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to build 30,000 ventilators by August.

The government said this is the first contract for ventilator production rated under the Defense Production Act. The total contract price is $489.4 million, calling for 30,000 ventilators to be delivered to the Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August 2020 with a production schedule allowing for the delivery of 6,132 ventilators by June 1, 2020.

Detroit is working to flatten the coronavirus (COVID-19) curve as cases continue to rise in the city and around the state.

The city has 5,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

April 7 update -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 18,970; Death toll now at 845

Officials are deploying new tools in an attempt to slow that spread.

For instance, beginning Wednesday, riders on Department of Transportation buses will receive surgical masks.

For more data on Michigan and Wayne County’s COVID-19 cases, go here.

The Michigan Legislature has voted to expand the state’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic by 23 days.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week she wanted the Legislature to extend the Emergency Declaration and Disaster order for 70 more days. The Legislature agreed to extend until April 30.

Officials said 734 Henry Ford Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The health system has more than 31,000 employees working across five hospitals.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order that temporarily suspends licensing and regulation of emergency medical services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services will not be required to conduct annual random inspections of life support vehicles or annual inspections of life support agencies.

These will only be inspected if the department has reason to believe they are out of compliance.

Livingston County care facilities are preparing to take patients from overwhelmed hospitals.

The facilities will take recovering COVID-19 patients, so other hospitals can provide advanced care to the people who need it.