Detroit police looking for missing 29-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman who was last heard from on March 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Odessa Jones has not been seen or heard from since. She lives in the 11000 block of Riad.

Jones is described by police as weighing 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion. Her hair is long and sometimes in a ponytail. It’s unknown what she was wearing when she was last heard from.

Jones is in good physical and mental condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police 9th Precinct at 596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.