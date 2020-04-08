Red Cross, Marygrove Awnings to host blood drives in Livonia amid supply shortages

LIVONIA, Mich. – Marygrove Awnings in Livonia is partnering with the American Red Cross to host community blood drives as the country faces blood shortages due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Red Cross officials, cancellations of drives and low donor turnout due to the COVID-19 outbreak are going to have a significant and continued impact on their blood supply in the coming weeks.

To encourage blood donations, Marygrove Awnings will host two blood drives at its warehouse (12700 Merriman Road) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23.

“Marygrove Awnings is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations during this critical time,” said Mike Falahee, owner of Marygrove Awnings. “We are rolling up our sleeves to give staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives during this public health emergency.”

Marygrove Awnings says their warehouse has been cleared to provide a safe and sanitary environment for donors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross encourages able individuals to donate blood, especially during this time of need. Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive near you.

