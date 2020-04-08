Steak ’n Shake offers free fries for everyone as coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis continues

DETROIT – Steak 'n Shake is offering free French fries for everybody with no strings attached as part of its “We’re All Essential” campaign during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The restaurant announced customers who visit the drive-thru can request a free order of fries.

Steak 'n Shake said it’s the company’s way of “thanking every single American who continues to play their part in restoring America.”

A spokesperson from Marlo Marketing said the fries are “completely free, no caveats.”

The “We’re All Essential” initiative was first launched March 26 to support people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. The campaign is expanding to include everyone because “we’re all essential in this fight,” a spokesperson said.

“In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving out free fries to all,” Steak 'n Shake CEO Sardar Biglari said.

Here are some other deals available at Steak 'n Shake:

Family 4 Pack Meal Deal : Four Double ‘n Cheese Steakburgers, four small fries and four pops for $19.99. The deal is available every day by drive-thru or take-out.

Half-Price Happy Hour: Half price on all milk shakes and drinks. It’s available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by drive-thru or take-out.

Customers can check the hours of their closest brach here. Click on “Find a Location.”

For more COVID-19 information from Steak ‘n Shake restaurants, click here.