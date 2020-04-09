80 pounds of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario – The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized approximately 80 pounds (38 kilograms) of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge on March 17, officials report.

Officers say the suspected drugs are estimated to be worth $4.8 million.

CBSA says a commercial truck with two Ontario residents were referred for a secondary examination when entering Canada through the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor. Upon examination, officers uncovered suspected cocaine mixed with a commercial load of citrus fruit, officials said.

CBSA seized the suspected drugs and arrested Sukadeep Singh, 31, of Brampton, Ontario and Inderjeet Singh, 26, of Lindsay Ontario, officials said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) took custody of the subjects and evidence, officials say.

CBSA says the two men were charged with the following crimes:

Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The subjects are scheduled in court on June 8 at the Ontario Court of Justice, officials said.

“The Canada Border Services Agency wants to send a very clear message," said Joe McMahon, district director of Ambassador Bridge District Operations with CBSA. "We are absolutely committed to working with our enforcement partners, such as the RCMP, to safeguard Canadians; especially during these trying times. We remain committed to keeping narcotics out of our communities.”

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity can contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Those with information regarding criminal activity can contact the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

