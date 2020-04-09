Canton woman uses ‘Project Sparkle’ to brighten up dark days of coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman from Canton Township noticed workers on the front line of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis were short on smiles, so she’s using something called “Project Sparkle” to brighten up these dark days.

Christine Lammers said the project started with an idea to deliver jewelry to women working on the front lines in hospitals. Now there’s a movement underway that’s catching on across the country.

Lammers puts together goody bags of jewelry all day, then goes to bed at night thinking about who she can help next.

“This is what we know and what we love,” Lammers said.

She was talking to friends in Texas a few weeks ago, and they came up with the idea to gift women working in hospitals with earrings and bracelets.

“It started with healthcare workers,” Lammers said.

Now they’re helping even more people, from nurses to postal carriers.

Every $15 donation buys one gift set. Volunteers then match each gift with another one of their own.

“We also know jewelry makes people happy,” Lammers said.

Hundreds of the gifts have already been given out in Metro Detroit, and thousands more have been gifted across the country, from Texas to Washington to Florida to New York.

Attached to each gift is a note, written by girls and boys from the area, thanking workers for their service.

“The gift is great, but the handwritten card -- that really means the difference to the community,” Lammers said.

If you’d like to help get the goody bags to female first responders, email Lammers at Christine.Lammers@me.com.