Churches to stream Easter service amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

DETROIT – Many families were forced to use Zoom to celebrate Passover and Christians are trying to figure out how to worship and celebrate Easter due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“If not for the resurrection, then the death would mean nothing. The resurrection brings us our power, brings us our authority,” said Bishop Charles H. Ellis, III.

It’s a message Ellis, of Greater Grace Temple, said he has preached many Easter Sundays before.

“That’s my message coming this Sunday, the power of the resurrection,” Ellis said.

This Easter the celebration will be different. They will be using technology to reach the masses.

“People still can stream, you can Facebook Live,” Ellis said.

Ellis said he know it won’t be the normal Easter service for many.

“Certainly we won’t be able to wear our nice new clothes and hats and shoes and all of that. But there is something to be said about the fellowship of your brothers and your sisters,” Ellis said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an extension of the stay-at-home order for the rest of April. It’s part of an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Ellis said preaching the gospel is important during this tough time.

“We celebrate Jesus rising from the dead, but he said in his word, ‘Because I live, you may live also.' So whatever the darkest, Friday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday is for you -- you can still have resurrection power,” Ellis said.

Greater Grace Temple will stream the Easter service at www.greatergrace.org at noon.