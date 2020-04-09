ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 9, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide details about an extended stay-at-home order during a coronavirus (COVID-19) press conference Thursday afternoon.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the medical executive of the Department of Health and Human Services, will speak.

Michigan officials will now provide updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of recoveries will be updated weekly on Saturdays. The state will continue to provide daily confirmed case and death updates.

As of April 3, state officials say 56 people have recovered from COVID-19.

For more data on Michigan and Wayne County’s COVID-19 cases, go here.

Michigan expands unemployment call center hours

Michigan is expanding hours and staff to better handle demand for unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has extended call center hours by an hour every day 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and it remains open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday. Customers in the call center and online chat queues before closing time will have their calls or chats resolved that day.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 20,346 as of Wednesday, including 959 deaths, state officials report.