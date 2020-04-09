Fisher Theatre’s ‘Beautiful - The Carole King Musical’ postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The Fisher Theatre’s engagement of “Beautiful - The Carole King Musical” has been postponed from May 5-17 to May 4-9, 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Broadway in Detroit announced Thursday that the decision was made to ensure the safety of the public and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say tickets for the originally scheduled performances will be valid for the following corresponding performance dates in 2021:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 tickets will be valid for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 tickets will be valid for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Thursday, May 7, 2020 tickets will be valid for Thursday, May 6, 2021

Friday, May 8, 2020 tickets will be valid for Friday, May 7, 2021

Saturday, May 9, 2020 tickets (both matinee and evening) will be valid for Saturday, May 8, 2021

Sunday, May 10, 2020 tickets (both matinee and evening) will be valid for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Guests unable to attend their new performance date can request a refund at the point of purchase by 5 p.m. on May 15. Officials say that guests who purchased tickets or May 12-17, 2020 performances will receive refunds, as the rescheduled show will take place over one week instead of two.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices or the May 12-17, 2020 performance dates will receive an automatic refund. If tickets were purchased for these dates at the Fisher Theatre box office, guests can obtain a refund by mailing their tickets, full name, address, phone number and email to Broadway in Detroit’s box office.

The Fisher Theatre is currently closed to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information call 313-872-1000 or visit Broadway in Detroit’s website here.