Resources available for sexual assault survivors during coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is still offering resources for sexual assault survivors amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as announced by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

All counseling, advocacy and resources for survivors of sexual assault remain available.

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline provides free, confidential and anonymous support to sexual assault survivors and their family and friends. Individuals can call the hotline at 855-VOICES4, which is accessible 24/7.

Survivors can also text 866-238-1454 for counseling support, officials said.

“Providing support for Michigan’s survivors of sexual assault is an essential service that remains in place during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “It’s important to make sure that survivors are aware of these resources – in April [sexual assault awareness month] and throughout the year.”

Click here for more resources for sexual assault survivors from the Michigan government’s website.

