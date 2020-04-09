Royal Oak swimwear shop now making masks for public use amid coronavirus outbreak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Royal Oak swimsuit shop was forced to close for the first time in its history because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Local 4 has followed Trish Crowder for years as a small business owner who has found ways to beat the odds and succeed.

Crowder sells custom swimwear through her business Exelnt Designs. Businesses in Michigan have had to find ways to survive that also help others survive.

The sewing machines at Exelnt Designs are buzzing again on Thursday. The company has made a name for itself selling custom swimwear and closed its doors on March 18 when the travel industry screeched to a halt.

Now the fabric and the sewing machines have been repurposed to make masks for general public use. She’s selling them for $10 each. Her employees are only getting gas money -- a way to help people and escape boredom.

