Virtual Seder: Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t stop religious traditions

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the way people do things.

With religious holidays nearing, people are shifting their traditions and celebrations.

When the Jewish observance of Passover begins, a Seder dinner, which is often a large gathering is held. However, due to social distancing orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, such gatherings aren’t possible.

Instead, Oakand County Clerk Lisa Brown prepared a virtual Seder.

Brown prepared meals to be safely delivered to family members, who will gather virtually to take turns reading from the Haggada on Wednesday evening.

