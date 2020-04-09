Virtual state-wide food drive established to help Michigan families in need

LANSING, Mich. – The Food Bank Council of Michigan is asking residents to donate in an effort to help feed children, families and seniors who find themselves without food during the COVID-19 crisis.

Donors are able to purchase food for donation or directly donate cash at www.MichiganFoodDrive.org.

Donors can select which food banks will receive the donation. Undesignated funds and food will be given to areas of greatest need.

"These are unprecedented times and the need is tremendous,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director, Food Bank Council of Michigan. “Food bankers across Michigan are among the many unsung heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic. They are making sure that hungry Michiganders get the food they need to survive during this crisis.”

The demand on Michigan food banks has grown dramatically since state-ordered school closures in March. The increase includes nearly a million children and teens who relied on their schools for at least two meals a day.

