Warren Treasurer Lorie Barnwell to run for Macomb County Treasurer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Warren Treasurer Lorie Barnwell has filed to run for Macomb County treasurer against incumbent Lawrence “Larry” Rocca.

Barnwell, 36, was elected Warren Treasurer in 2015 and reelected in 2019. Before her political career began she worked in financial roles in the private sector including as bank manager, assistant bank manager, personal banker and a loan officer. Most of her private sector career was with Chase Bank.

Her brother-in-law, Michael Barnwell, is the statewide president of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights. She is also the husband of Bill Barnwell, an attorney who has handled various high-profile cases with a state-wide practice based in Warren.

Barnwell released the following statements:

“When I was elected as Warren Treasurer in 2015, the office was a mess. Technology was behind. Residents were being charged unnecessary fees, our investments were not secure and earning income, and solid customer service was lacking. In just four short years, I led my team and we made true and lasting progress that protects our residents even through the current financial crisis."

“The City of Warren, which of course is the third largest city in Michigan, has some of the best payment technology in the state, new free options to pay city bills, we earned additional 1.5 million dollars for our city, and I taught and coached customer service seminars. Countless residents and leaders throughout the county have called on me again to help the mess in the County Treasurer’s Office, especially during the current COVID-19 crisis. Technology, customer service, fees, and resident services are all lacking. Residents deserve so much more and help from their County Treasurer."

“This is a time in history, especially because of the current global health crisis, to show true leadership. I have been working around the clock personally fielding calls and messages from Warren residents and those all over the county. I have the results and experience, but having this role is also about community involvement. I am the President of the Macomb County Treasurers Association; a group meant to help and further educate county finance leaders including City Treasurers. I had the honor to also teach various financial seminars for residents to help them learn how to budget and save, and also coach public and private sector leaders.”

“As far as the job of a Treasurer, Democrats and Republicans are united in the support of smart investments, fiscal responsibility, upgraded technology, and cutting-edge constituent services that all too often are lacking in the public sector.”

“I am running to bring my private and public financial experience and results to make Macomb County function more efficiently and assist residents more effectively. This is what I have done throughout my entire career."

“Macomb County residents need help, and I am here to serve. I intend to draw very sharp distinctions in experience in both the private sector and the public sector between myself and my opponent, and the character of myself and my opponent in November. I believe that voters across the political aisle will support my campaign, which will better protect their finances, advance their interests, and the interests of our county.”

“For not only the sake of our seniors, but also our younger generations, we need to continue to strive to make Macomb a place of investment for businesses and young families and stand on the strongest financial foundations.”