Atwater Brewery makes 2,500 gallons of hand sanitizer a week, plans to up production

DETROIT – Atwater Brewery plans to up its production of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Detroit-based brewery is already making up to 2,500 gallons of hand sanitizer a week. The demand for hand sanitizer is high, and the brewery wants to continue to provide the much-needed item to health care workers and first responders.

Atwater has donated its sanitizer hospitals, shelters, nursing homes and essential businesses including, the Detroit Medical Center, Harper Hospital, Beaumont, St John’s, Karmanos Cancer Institute, Forgotten Harvest and Martha T. Berry Elder.

The brewery also makes weekly deliveries to all 12 of the Detroit Police Precincts and many fire stations.

“We’re aggressively ramping production to meet needs during this crisis and, in fact, are planning to continue hand sanitizer production for the longer term. This is what Detroit is all about. It’s about giving back and helping neighbors in need,” said owner Mark Rieth. “We’re thrilled to be part of Detroit’s ‘Arsenal of Health’ and help residents and front line workers stay safe.”

Getting the sanitizer to first responders and hospitals is a priority, but it can also be purchased for $25 per gallon, $200 for a case of 54 four-ounce bottles, or $4 for a single four-ounce bottle.

Last month, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) relaxed regulations to allow beverage distillers to make denatured alcohol.

Denatured alcohol is a byproduct of the brewing process.

Distillers will be permitted to do so without the usual required permit through June 30. This could be extended if necessary.

Other Michigan breweries have also shifted operations to include hand sanitizer.