ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 10, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order Thursday, while adding several restrictions that weren’t in the original order.

For instance, in the new order, which will be in effect until April 30, prohibits people from traveling between residences they may own.

Also, it imposes stricter rules stores must follow to reduce foot traffic, including limiting how many people are in a store at a time, adding six-foot markers on the ground where customers will wait to enter and closing areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, and paint.

As the previous order did, the new one limits gatherings and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.

Both businesses and people who violate the order, which intends to promote social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are subject to penalties.

If you violate orders related to the outbreak, you could receive a civil fine up to $1,000.

Criminal penalties also remain an option that prosecutors could choose. Read more about business violations here.

Some of the new restrictions have faced criticism.

The new restrictions include prohibiting the sale of some items at big box stores. That means items like gardening supplies, furniture and paint will be roped off and unavailable for sale.

“If people are going to be staying home I don’t see a reason why they couldn’t be improving their homes while they’re here,” state Rep. Jason Sheppard (R-Monroe) said.

Whitmer has also prohibited travel between properties that people own in the state, including vacation rentals.

That goes into effect after April 10. Prohibitions on landscaping and lawn service business will remain intact, although some cities said they will allow lawn cutting services.