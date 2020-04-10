Disaster Distress Helpline provides immediate crisis counseling to people impacted by coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The coronavirus outbreak can be overwhelming and impact emotional health.

Those in need of help can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for immediate counseling to cope with the mental or emotional impact caused by the pandemic.

The Helpline is available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and free. It was created to help people who need crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.

The Helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.

The Helpline immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the closest crisis counseling centers in the nationwide network of centers.

“People who have been through a traumatic event can experience anxiety, worry or insomnia,” said Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, MD, PhD, who is the Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and who is the head of SAMHSA.

HOW TO ACCESS THE HOTLINE:

You can access the hotline by calling 800-985-5990 or texting TalkWithUs to 66746. The Helpline staff will provide confidential counseling, referrals and other needed support services.

More on the Helpline is at http://disasterdistress.samhsa.gov/.