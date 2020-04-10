Michigan colleges to receive more than $66 million in coronavirus relief

DETROIT – On Friday, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI), announced colleges and universities with campuses in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District will receive more than $66 million in emergency grants to help cover significant financial losses.

At least half of the funding to institutions is required to be distributed to students in the form of emergency cash grants to help students pay for housing, food, and other basic essentials.

University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor received a total $25,244,052, with $12,622,026 as the minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants to students.

Eastern Michigan University received a total of $13,733,990, with $6,866,995 as the minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants to students.

Henry Ford College received a total of $9,153,117, with $4,576,559 as the minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants to students.

Wayne County Community College received a total of $6,158,090, with $3,079,045 as the minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants to students.

University Of Michigan, Dearborn received a total of $6,989,129, with $3,494,565 as the minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants to students.

Washtenaw Community College received a total of $4,968,890, with $2,484,445 as the minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants to students.

“Coronavirus disrupted educational programs. Students and institutions must know they are being helped out during this unprecedented time,” said Dingell. “Congress has been working day and night to ensure our nation’s students, professors, and support staff are assisted and have the means to continue to provide quality, affordable education now online and in the future.”

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which the Congress passed last month. The US Department of Education released allocations under the CARES Act here.

Students should contact their college or university for emergency financial aid grants. Residents of the 12th Congressional District who have questions can reach out to Dingell’s office at 313-278-2936 or send a secure message here.