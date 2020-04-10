Northville changes online curriculum after feedback from parents, teachers

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – It was almost one month ago that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all K-12 schools in the state.

Since then, setting up an online learning schedule has proven to be a challenge for school districts. Many are tasked with coming up with something before the end of the month to ensure state guidelines are still met.

MORE: Michigan K-12 schools closed for rest of school year -- what we know

In Northville, a plan to try and mirror a school day was put forth last week and was met with serious pushback.

A virtual school board meeting was held on Thursday and some changes were made. The original plan was interpreted as a bell schedule of about five hours a day online.

Parents, and teachers who are working at home with spouses and other children offered constructive criticism that was heard and a new plan was offered.

“Our initial plan was not to shove curriculum down their throats,” superintendent Mary Kay Gallagher said.

Several parents joined the webinar to let the school board know they still had some concerns.

“You could still have a situation where the kids are doing three live classes on Monday and four live classes on Tuesday,” a parent said.

Other parents noted that there’s a time commitment required from parents as well.

“I spend multiple hours trying to get both my high schooler and elementary schooler to do the activities on the worksheets and whatever I print off," one parent said.

Another parent wants the district to take into consideration that parents will be taking on multiple roles as students work form home. She said it appears a new plan that is being considered will be better.

“I am pleased to see there is a little more flexibility it sounds like now with this new plan, so thank you for that," she said.

A new plan is expected on April 13.