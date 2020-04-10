Several Detroit grocery stores adopt senior shopping hours for COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Detroit officials announced Thursday several grocery stores in the city are adopting special hours just for senior shopping amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It has been a challenge to stay 6 feet apart from other shoppers at grocery stores, putting senior citizens who need to shop for themselves at risk of contracting the disease.

“Seniors are often at higher risk of experiencing life threatening symptoms from COVID-19,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, Detroit Health Department. “I applaud Councilman Scott Benson in spearheading this important effort in partnership with grocery store owners, to prioritize the health of older adults in our community and accommodate their needs particularly in these uncertain times.”

The following stores have committed to supporting senior-only shopping hours during the hours and days listed below:

East side locations

Imperial Fresh Market, 1940 E. 8 Mile Road, (313) 366-0670 -- 8 - 9 a.m.

Imperial Fresh Market (Krown Market), 5800 Caniff Street, (313) 893-1414 -- 8 - 9 a.m.

Joe Randazzo’s Fruits & Vegetables, 5240 E. Outer Drive, (313) 892-0093 -- 6 - 7 a.m.

Farmer John Food Center, 9731 Harper Avenue, (313) 921-0015 -- 8 - 9 a.m.

7 Mile Foods Inc. 8139 E. 7 Mile Road (313) 893-8888 -- 8 - 9 a.m. (Thursday only)

New Merchant Food Center, 2819 E. 7 Mile Road, (313) 368-22708 - 9 a.m.

West side locations

Imperial Fresh Market, 14424 Schaefer Hwy., (313) 934-0325 -- 8 - 9 a.m.

Apollo Market Place, 20250 W. 7 Mile Road, (313) 538-0000 -- 8 - 9 a.m.

Meijer, 21431 Grand River, (313) 778-7700 -- 7 - 8 a.m. (Tuesday & Thursday)

Meijer, 1301 W. 8 Mile Road, (313) 369-5200 -- 7 - 8 a.m. (Tuesday & Thursday)

Related: Kroger stores in Michigan to offer special hours to certain shoppers, adjust closing time