Special election announced to fill seat left vacant by the late Michigan Rep. Isaac Robinson

LANSING, Mich. – The dates for a special election in the 4th District of the Michigan House of Representatives to fill the vacancy of former Rep. Isaac Robinson were announced Friday.

Robinson died March 29. His family believed he might have had COVID-19.

Robinson was elected to his first term in 2018 and served on the Commerce and Tourism, Regulatory Reform and Tax Policy committees. He was a University of Michigan graduate who earned a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

A special primary election to fill the vacancy will be held on August 4 and the general election will be held on November 3.

Candidates wishing to be placed on the August 4 primary ballot must file by April 21.

“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit and a genuine passion for the people. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The 4th House District deserves a fierce advocate to serve in the legislature on their behalf, and voters will have an opportunity to make their voices heard at the ballot box in the August 4th primary and the November 3rd general election.”