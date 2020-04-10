Special meeting planned to appoint new Macomb County Prosecutor after Eric Smith resigned

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A special meeting will be held next month to choose a new Macomb County prosecutor.

The 16th Judicial Court Bench will meet virtually at noon on May 20. Instructions for how to do so will be posted to the court’s website by May 18.

It will be held via Zoom, and the public will be able to watch the meeting.

Those interested in applying to be the prosecutor can send a resume and cover letter to edie.labarge@macombgov.org.

The former prosecutor, Eric Smith, resigned last week. Smith was hit with 10 criminal corruption charges -- including running a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony -- in connection with the alleged misuse of county forfeiture funds.