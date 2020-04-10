43ºF

Teen goes missing after walking to 7-Eleven in Dearborn

Store located in area of Telegraph and Michigan Avenue

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Bryonna Schneider, 15, went missing Thursday.
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are searching for 15-year-old Bryonna Schneider who was last seen Thursday.

According to police, Schneider went missing around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after leaving her Dearborn home to walk to a nearby 7-Eleven in the area of Telegraph and Michigan Avenue. The teen left home without a phone or coat.

She is described as white with long blonde hair and glasses. Schneider is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt featuring the word Detroit across the front and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2241.

