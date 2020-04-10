VIDEO: Detroit police seek 4 wanted in attempted CVS burglary

DETROIT – Police are looking for four people wanted in connection to an attempted burglary that happened April 2 on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, just before 3:45 a.m., a light colored SUV pulled up to the drive-thru window of a pharmacy in the 12900 block of East Jefferson Avenue, near Dickerson Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured four people in ski masks exiting the vehicle and attempting to pry open the pharmacy’s window. While unsuccessful, police said the four did manage to damage the window before fleeing.

Surveillance video from the scene can be watched above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.