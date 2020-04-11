ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 11, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Crews battle massive fire on Detroit’s west side
Crews worked Saturday morning to put off flames from a massive fire on Detroit’s west side. It is unknown whether anyone was inside the building when the fire happened.
Detroit employees fighting on frontlines of pandemic to receive $800 a month extra in hazard pay
Beginning Monday first responders and public-facing employees will receive an additional $800 in hazard pay.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 22,783 as of Saturday, including 1,281 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Wicked wind on the horizon
There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers are likely Easter Sunday.
More Local News Headlines
- Wayne County COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths
- Motorized boating not allowed under new stay-at-home order
- TCF Center becomes fully-functioning field hospital
- Self-employed, 1099-contractors, gig workers can apply for unemployment Monday
- Insurance companies agree to make COVID-19 treatment free
- Michigan History Center begins collecting stories, searching for objects
National and International Headlines
- New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow
- Libertarians debate: How to respond to coronavirus pandemic?
- The Latest: China to inspect shipments of masks, ventilators
- Italy begins to grapple with how to ease virus restrictions
Sports Headlines
- Detroit Lions draft: A recent history of the No. 3 overall pick
- NBA says players will receive full checks on April 15
- Here’s how to watch free sports games while seasons are paused due to coronavirus
