ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Crews battle massive fire on Detroit’s west side

Crews worked Saturday morning to put off flames from a massive fire on Detroit’s west side. It is unknown whether anyone was inside the building when the fire happened.

Detroit employees fighting on frontlines of pandemic to receive $800 a month extra in hazard pay

Beginning Monday first responders and public-facing employees will receive an additional $800 in hazard pay.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 22,783 as of Saturday, including 1,281 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Wicked wind on the horizon

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers are likely Easter Sunday.

