Crews battle massive fire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Crews worked Saturday morning to put off flames from a massive fire on Detroit’s west side.

The fire happened at Holmur Street and Fenkell Avenue near the Lodge Freeway. Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the building.

Crews were at the scene battling the flames since 1 a.m. Saturday. It is unknown whether anyone was inside the burning building. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit and Local 4 News for updates.