Detroit police looking for 3 men involved in shooting that killed 1, injured another

Kayla Clarke

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said three men entered a store on Feb. 20 at 8:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Joy Road and attempted to commit a robbery.

During the incident police said the suspects fired shots, killing a 34-year-old man. A second victim, a 31-year-old man received a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The men accused in the shooting escaped in two separate vehicles.

The first suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a reflective jacket. The second suspect is described as a black man who was wearing all black. The third suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a tan jacket.

The vehicles are described as a 2019-2020 Jeep Wrangler and a 2011-2015 Kia Sportage.

