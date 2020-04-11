Metro Detroit weather: Wicked wind on the horizon

DETROIT – Easter weekend is here but, obviously, this won’t be your typical Easter weekend.

Whereas in past years my forecast was always geared toward the weather heading out to services and family meals, most of us will stay home and remain part of the coronavirus solution, rather than a part of the problem. But we do have some noteworthy weather on the way that does garner some attention.

First off, our Saturday will definitely be the best of the two weekend days. Sunshine will mix with clouds, and temperatures will recover into the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). This is the day to take an afternoon walk and get some yard work done! Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with scattered rain showers developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers are likely on Easter Sunday, but it will not rain 100% of the day…there will probably be some breaks in the rain.

If you need to get out, just check the radar on our free Local4Casters app to see when’s the best time for you to head out. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Rain increases Sunday night, and it’s not out of the question that some of us could pick up three-quarters of an inch of rain. Temperatures holding nearly steady in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Monday is the day that you’ll be talking about the weather (again…it’s been an active spring so far, hasn’t it?). We start the day with rain showers, which will then end during the morning as a potent cold front crosses the area.

The pressure will start rising rapidly behind the front and, as I’ve explained many times in the past, the faster the press rises or falls, the stronger the wind tends to be.

Winds by early Monday afternoon will blow from the west with gusts between 50 and 60 mph possible. If you remember that wicked wind a couple of Sundays ago, which caused about 25,000 power outages, then you have a pretty good idea of how Monday afternoon may turn out.

Temperatures start out mild first thing in the morning (mid 50s…12 to 13 degrees Celsius), then fall into the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon as cold air barrels in behind that front.

Highs then remain stuck in the mid 40s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius) through Thursday, before moderating back closer to average as we head into next weekend.