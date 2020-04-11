Report: 1 killed, 2 injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One person was killed and two others injured in a Kalamazoo shooting that happened Saturday, according to a report from Grand Rapids based television station WOOD-TV.

The shooting took place before 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Woodbury Avenue near Florence Street in Kalamazoo. When police arrived at the scene they found two people who were shot.

One of the victims died after being taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim is in stable condition. There was also a third victim who came to the hospital and is also in stable condition.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw a car fleeing away from the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information should call police at 269-337-8994.