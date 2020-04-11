Two men injured in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – Two men were shot inside a vehicle in Detroit around 3 p.m. on Friday, officials report.

Police say the victims were sitting in a silver Chrysler 200 in the 19700 block of Waltham Street when two men approached and allegedly fired weapons, striking the victims.

The 25- and 22-year-old victims were transported to the hospital and listed in temporary-serious condition, police said.

Police say the shooters fled from the scene on foot.

Police describe the first shooter as an armed black man in his 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build and dark complexion, wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and a white bandana. Police describe the second shooter as an armed black man in his 20s, 6 feet tall with a heavy build and dark complexion, wearing a black ski mask and all black clothes.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating this incident. Anyone with information can call the department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.