ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 12, 2020

Detroit’s Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament is an icon on Woodward Avenue. On Easter Sunday it would normally be backed with up to 1,000 people. Instead, it will be empty today like so many other churches across Metro Detroit.

The world celebrated Easter at a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging coronavirus shutdowns.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 23,993 as of Saturday, including 1,392 deaths. According to state officials officials, 433 people in Michigan have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) as of April 11.

