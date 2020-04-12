ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 12, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Metro Detroit churches make drastic changes for Easter Sunday
Detroit’s Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament is an icon on Woodward Avenue. On Easter Sunday it would normally be backed with up to 1,000 people. Instead, it will be empty today like so many other churches across Metro Detroit.
New virus hot spots sprout; World marks Easter at a distance
The world celebrated Easter at a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging coronavirus shutdowns.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 23,993 as of Saturday, including 1,392 deaths. According to state officials officials, 433 people in Michigan have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) as of April 11.
Metro Detroit weather: Wicked wind on the horizon
Scattered showers will begin this afternoon with highs expected to reach the low 60s. A high wind watch has been issued for Monday.
More Local News Headlines
- ‘My heart is broken’ -- Downriver nursing home under investigation after COVID-19 deaths
- Detroit church holds drive-in Easter Sunday service
- 4 Kroger employees die from COVID-19
- Michigan virus recovery rate surpasses 433
- Temporary hospital scaled back in Novi
National and International Headlines
- IRS issues first coronavirus stimulus payments to residents
- COVID-19 and AIDS crisis: NYC gays see parallels, contrasts
- The Latest: Pope says pandemic poses ‘epochal challenge’
- South Korea continues down trend in new cases
Sports Headlines
- Benched: IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden shows off his i-racing setup at home and how he’s staying in touch with teammates
- Here’s how to watch free sports games while seasons are paused due to coronavirus
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.