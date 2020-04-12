46ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 12, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Metro Detroit churches make drastic changes for Easter Sunday

Detroit’s Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament is an icon on Woodward Avenue. On Easter Sunday it would normally be backed with up to 1,000 people. Instead, it will be empty today like so many other churches across Metro Detroit.

New virus hot spots sprout; World marks Easter at a distance

The world celebrated Easter at a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging coronavirus shutdowns.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 23,993 as of Saturday, including 1,392 deaths. According to state officials officials, 433 people in Michigan have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) as of April 11.

Metro Detroit weather: Wicked wind on the horizon

Scattered showers will begin this afternoon with highs expected to reach the low 60s. A high wind watch has been issued for Monday.

