Detroit church holds drive-in Easter Sunday service

DETROIT – It’s a holy weekend, from home.

Saturday, the Archdiocese of Detroit held Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of the most blessed Sacrament, but the pews were empty. The service was streamed online, something a lot of churches are doing Easter weekend.

But one local church in Detroit, is having church in a creative way, despite being criticized for it.

“Right now people are dying on a daily basis,” said Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., with Triumph Church.

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr, leader of Triumph Church, said that’s why it’s necessary for his church to celebrate Resurrection Sunday or Easter.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a ‘Stay-At-Home’ ban, only allowing people to leave their homes, to go to the grocery store or medical situations.

“Individual safety and health was certain a priority and we knew we shouldn’t gather people in a building in mass numbers,” said Pastor Kinloch.

So Pastor Kinloch said he had to get creative, that’s why he’s doing a drive-in service for Easter.

“They get an opportunity, to respect social distancing, but at the same time, experiencing some limited fellowship, by being in their automobile and driving up to the church without interacting physically,” said Pastor Kinloch.

Larry: “Many people are saying that you’re not abiding by the Governor’s order. What do you have to say to that criticism?”

Kinloch: “We are compelled to do, is to make sure, that church and Christ’s voice is not seen, as a non-essential in something as essential as this.”

Pastor Kinloch said his sermon title for Easter is ‘The Power of the Resurrection.’ There are three services at the North location; 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Greater Grace Temple is also streaming their Easter services on line at www.greatergrace.org. That service will start at noon.