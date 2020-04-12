Henry Ford nurse describes conditions for patients, families in hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A Henry Ford nurse went viral after sharing a video describing the heartache of watching her COVID-19 patients die without family in the room.

Intensive care nurse Beverly St. Amour gave perspective on what goes on inside the hospital -- where nurses are working to saves lives amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 24,638; Death toll now at 1,487

“It’s just really hard right now,” said St. Amour. “They die without their loved ones. It breaks our hearts.”

In the viral video, St. Amour explains the hardships she’s had to deal with on a day-to-day basis working in the medical field during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The hardest part is their families not being able to be there and they’re calling in and asking for updates," said St. Amour. “You just feel for them so much. It’s just like it wears on you emotionally.”

St. Amour says she made the video after trying to save the life of a 20-year-old who died from the virus.

The nurse says due to the spread of COVID-19, patients sadly aren’t allowed to see their loved ones during their final moments. Instead, the hospital has a total of three iPads to connect one family member to another.

“And we hold them up so they can say goodbye,” St. Amour says.

This is a situation that has been playing out over and over again lately -- which is why St. Amour is concerned that her colleagues might experience PTSD after working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“I think that this is going to be something that will probably affect us for a long time. Just seeing that there’s no break. It’s just that you’re there for 12 hours and the full 12 hours you’re just dealing with this non-stop," St. Amour said.

“I just hope that this slows down and things can go back to somewhat normal. But I’m sure that certain things will always be different,” said St. Amour.

Watch St. Amour in the video above.

READ MORE:

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.