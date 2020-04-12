Man allegedly shot while walking in Detroit

DETROIT – A man was allegedly shot while walking in Detroit early Sunday morning.

According to police, the 50-year-old man was allegedly walking in the 9000 block of Chalmers Street around midnight when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man was privately transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.