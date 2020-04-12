Detroit man shot in his driveway

DETROIT – A 31-year-old man was shot in the 15700 block of Princeton Street in Detroit on Saturday, according to police.

Police say a man approached the victim while he was walking down his driveway around 9:47 p.m. The man allegedly said something to the victim and then fired shots, striking him.

The victim was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition, officials said.

The shooter is described as a black man wearing a medical face mask and heavy Carhart jacket.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.