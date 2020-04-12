Strong winds could cause power outages across Metro Detroit Monday

DETROIT – DTE Energy is preparing for severe weather that is forecast for Southeast Michigan on Monday, potentially causing a significant number of power outages.

Monday will start with rain and mild temperatures in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Then a powerful cold front crosses the area mid-morning, which will have three notable impacts on Metro Detroit including rain ending, temperatures plummeting into the 40s (6 degrees Celsius) by afternoon, and wind increasing dramatically from the west.

Wind gusts will approach and possibly exceed 50 mph, so the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Crews are on standby and are ready to respond should high winds cause outages. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DTE is taking extra measures to keep people safe, including wearing face masks where appropriate, training employees and contractors on proper hygiene, practicing social distancing and washing equipment between jobs. DTE asks if people see crews in their neighborhoods, to please stay at least six feet back.

As DTE crews are preparing resources and gearing up, take a moment to get prepared yourself:

Charge all mobile devices now and have extra battery packs on hand

Assemble an emergency kit, including flashlights, candles, a battery-powered radio, bottled water and non-perishable food

To keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe if there is an outage

If power goes out:

Stay at least 20 feet away from a downed power line and be sure to keep family and pets away. Do not drive over downed lines, and know what to do if one falls on your vehicle.

Never use a portable generator inside your home. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors so the fumes won’t come in.

Find more safety tips at dteenergy.com/safety.

Customers can use the DTE Energy Mobile App or visit outage.dteenergy.com to report an outage or downed wire, view the outage map and check the status of the outage. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, please refrain from calling the customer service line at 800.477.4747 unless it’s an emergency (such as a downed power line).