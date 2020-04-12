Watch Live: Archdiocese of Detroit holds Easter Sunday mass online
Mass taking place at iconic Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit
DETROIT – On Easter Sunday the Archdiocese of Detroit will be live streaming a celebratory mass.
The Easter mass is being held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit and begins 11 a.m. Sunday.
Located on Woodward Avenue the iconic church would normally be packed with up to 1,000 people for an Easter celebration.
Instead, it will be empty Easter Sunday. The Archdiocese of Detroit has been live streaming masses for the last several weeks along with churches across Metro Detroit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click here to watch Easter Sunday mass on the Archdiocese of Detroit’s website.
You can also watch and participate on the Archdiocese of Detroit’s Facebook page.
